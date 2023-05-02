Woman receives job rejection just minutes after submitting her application

A woman has opened up about the realities of looking for a job after revealing she received a rejection from an application just 20 minutes after sending it.

Searching for a job can be one of the most soul-destroying activities – particularly when it feels like no companies are responding despite all the effort put into applications.

For one job seeker, the heartbreak came when the opposite happened as she received a response, and rejection, within minutes of sending her application.

In a TikTok, @heathermaekathryn revealed she had applied for a Music Touring Assistant position with the Creative Artists Agency.

Posting screengrabs of the emails, Heather’s application was emailed at 11:00 am and she received her rejection at 11:20 am that same day.

The rejection stated: “Dear Heather Kathryn, we appreciate your interest in CAA and the time you have invested in applying for Assistant – Music Touring.

“While we were impressed with your background, we have chosen not to move forward with your candidacy at this time.”

Text overlaying the screengrab read, “The fastest job rejection I’ve ever experienced”.

@heathermaekathryn

In the comments, other TikTokers showed solidarity by sharing their similar experiences.

One person replied: “I've had a company send the rejection letter before the notice that they had even received my application.”

Another said: “I once was rejected for a job within 8 minutes of applying. That same company offered to interview for a different role the next day.”

Someone else suggested, “They probably had someone picked out but still had to post the job advertisement”, to which Heather responded: “And I hate that.”

