A woman had a once in a lifetime experience when she discovered she was the only person on her flight and was invited to sit in the cockpit.

With air travel becoming increasingly common as Covid restrictions ease, many people are stepping on planes again for the first time in a while.

One woman got the absolute holy grail of plane travel when she discovered she was the only person booked on the entire flight.

Aurora Torres posted about her “10/10 experience” in a TikTok video and showed amazing footage she was able to capture from the empty Widerøe plane, which she declared as her new favourite airline.

Text overlay on the video read: “POV [point of view]: you’re the only passenger and the flight attendant asks if you want to sit in the front.”

In the video, Torres posted a montage of shorter video snippets documenting her journey. In one, she captured the empty seats that surrounded her.

@aurooratorres 10/10 experience, my new favorite airline #wideroe #fyp #travel #norway

Another snippet showed her sitting at the front of the plane with a headset on, just behind the two pilots.

She could look directly out of the front window and see the amazing bird’s eye view of her surroundings from the cockpit.



The clip has gone viral and has been viewed more than 15.2 million times. People in the comments were pretty envious of her experience.

One person commented: “Why can’t stuff like this happen to me?”

Another said: “Main character moment.”

Someone else replied: “That is the dream.”

