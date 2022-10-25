A former financial advisor ditched their job for a £5k a month gig as a professional dominatrix.

Talita Booyens, 27, quit their job in February 2018 and took up stripping when their sister introduced them to a club. They now receive requests from clients as little as asking for permission to "lift their pinkie finger".

After Talita started experimenting with kinks, they decided to launch their own business.

To start, Talita was a dominatrix on the side of their stripping job but took it full time in March 2020 when lockdown hit and the clubs closed down.

Using the stage name Domme Claire, they run 12 sessions a week and take the dominant role in a BDSM play scene. Talita loves to take on the role of a sadist and will inflict pain or be degrading to the submissives - depending on their kinks.

Talita, a professional dominatrix, from Cape Town, South Africa, said: “Pain is incredible and I enjoy doing all these messed up things to my clients. A lot of them want to be degraded but sometimes I’ll do it in a kind way, so I’ll praise them in a degrading way.”

“I never thought this could be a job but I love it,” they added. “I think BDSM is beautiful and I want others to see how beautiful it is.”

Talita started looking into professional dominatrix in their area and found that there was only one other.

“I decided it was something I wanted to do so I started setting up the business,” Talita said. “I took it slow while I was learning but when lockdown hit in 2020 I had no choice but to make it full-time as the strip clubs had closed.

“It was intimidating at first but I learnt from other dominatrix.”

Now Talita has built a successful business, raking in nearly £5k a month from sessions and OnlyFans.



They said: “As a professional dominatrix I am paid to take the dominant role in a BDSM play scene. People that come to me often have a lot of control in their lives and they come to me for the opposite of that - it can be therapeutic.”





Talita makes sure to plan the sessions in depth with a client before starting any BDSM play.



“Before the clients get in touch with me they vet me through my website and social to see if I am the right fit for them," they said. “We then have a chat to discover what they like and what they want and I can vet them then.

“Then I plan the session and then run it by them to consent to. We’ll have the session and then afterwards have aftercare which I do by love languages."

They continued: “So if their love language is words of affirmation I will praise them lots.

“I require a briefing from them to know what they liked or didn’t like so I know what I’m doing well at.”





As a part of their business, Talita runs online sessions where the client will submit to them scenes tailored to their kinks, sessions in person, and bedtime scenes where they help their clients wind down for bed and read them a bedtime story. They said pain is the most popular request from clients because of the endorphins it releases.



In the online sessions, clients will have to follow Talita's every instruction.



"They can’t lift a pinkie finger without me saying they can,” Talita said. “It helps them switch off because they don’t have to think of anything, they can just listen and follow the next instruction.”

Talita has their own limits and won’t push themselves to do sessions if they aren't feeling up to it.

“I think a common misconception of BDSM is that it is sexual which comes from people watching porn and seeing it there," they said.

“I think BDSM is a very feminist thing because everyone has equal power in it.

“It doesn’t matter what happens in a scene if it has been consented to as adults.”

