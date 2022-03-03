A woman took to TikTok to share the disturbing messages she began receiving from a man she met on a dating app after they had only been talking for a few days.

TikTok is full of advice shared by users who have crazy dating stories to tell, which they can only hope someone learns from. This time around, user @xolyssarosexo seemingly had no indication the man she was seeing would switch up his behavior until it was too late.

“Met him on a dating app then texted for five days,” the text overlay on her video reads. “Wasn’t feeling well and canceled. Then this happened.”

In the video, Lyssa shows the red flag messages she received via the green screen effect.

"PSA…. Be careful of strangers and listen to your gut!!! He was completely normal before this and it gets worse #fyp #fypシ #stalker #datingfail #psycho," she captioned her video.

@xolyssarosexo PSA…. Be careful of strangers and listen to your gut!!! He was completely normal before this and it gets worse #fyp #fypシ #stalker #datingfail #psycho





After the woman attempts to cancel their date, the man responded by urging her not to “bail.” He then sends intense texts basically begging her to meet up with him in multiple follow-up messages.

"Can I please see you tonight? I really like you. This won't get ruined," reads one of his first messages.

The mood then shifts to a darker tone.

At one point her texts, “When are your parents going to be home? I’m not taking no for an answer. You need this."

Eventually, he sends another text that reads: "Alright you know I can’t sit here and beg you. I learned a while back if someone doesn’t want you or want to see you. Then just let them go. Never beg for them to want you or see you. Obviously, you made your choice and have no interest in seeing how amazing this could be. I’m definitely pretty hurt though.”

"The 'you need this' was very alarming," read one comment on the video.

Another person wrote, "It's giving throw you in the trunk of the car vibes. 🚩🚩 I'm so glad you listened to your gut on this one!



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.