An expectant mother has caused a stir online after she shared a list of rules she has for guests who come to visit when her baby is born - and people have debated whether these conditions are too harsh.

Maisie Crompton (@maisie_crompton) is pregnant with her first child and in preparation for her the birth of her baby she has made it clear how she wants things to be to ensure her first days as a mum are smooth sailing.

The 20-year-old shared her note where she has listed eight different requirements for visitors from washing their hands before holding the baby to not being able to kiss it.

Visiting her unannounced was also on the list as she believes she won't be up for socialising "when a baby has literally just come out of me."

Here are all of the following rules Crompton laid out.

Please don't kiss the baby. No unannounced visitors, for first few days we want it just to be us Don't announce our baby has arrived until we do (on social media or in person) No photos posted of the baby until we do. Do not come if you're sick. Wash your hands before holding them. Do not ask to see the baby if you haven't checked up on me during the pregnancy. If our baby cries please hand them back to me or their dad.





Since sharing her requirements, Crompton's video has received over 337,500 views, 24,700 likes, along with plenty of comments from people who expressed their opinion on the rules.

Some people were unsure of how these rules could be realistically implemented.

One person said: "When you have your second 1/2 of these will be out the window."

"Great, but people might be scared to come near/see the baby eventually so you will miss out on memories made and baby bonding with wider family," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Just don’t have no visitors and wrap the baby up in cotton wool."

"We had a family member do this with loads of rules, like you must come and do some chores etc. Weirdly enough no one wants to babysit their 3-year-old," a fourth person commented.

Though, there were many people who agreed with Crompton's list and expressed how glad they were that she set clear rules to for guests to follow.

One person said: "Honestly as a visiting guest I would feel so much more comfortable being handed this list so I can make sure I'm making the mum most comfortable."

"A massive YES to all of them," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Nothing unreasonable at all there!"

"Normalise following boundaries that parents set for being around their newborns it’s just respect!" a fourth person replied.

