Jacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn't own jeans or a t-shirt
LBC

After lockdown when people basically lived in comfy clothes for two years, the thought of wearing jeans at the best of times is a challenge.

While most would wear a pair during the day before slipping into comfy pyjamas at night, one woman has taken things a step further after revealing she actually enjoys sleeping in denim jeans.

In a TikTok which has been viewed 271,000 times, a woman named Julia made the shocking revelation and titled the video: “can’t believe i’m exposing myself like this”.

Mimicking two people having a conversation, she said: “There's so much you don't know about me.”

Then, she continued as if another person: “Like what are you like, an axe murderer?”

Finally, she said it was even “worse” and admitted: “I like to sleep in jeans.”

It’s safe to say people in the comments were baffled by her voluntarily choosing possibly the most uncomfortable clothing to sleep in.

@juliakcrist

can’t believe i’m exposing myself like this

One person in the comments wrote: “That’s like sociopathic tendencies that is NOT OKAY LOL.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another simply wrote, “Criminal”, while someone else said, “Oh hell nah I can’t look at you the same”.

One horrified viewer asked: “Um...girl what why r u okay.”

Someone else commented: " I dont evenenjoy wearing jeans during the day lol."

But, not everyone was as shocked – one person even agreed, writing: “sleeping in jeans really isn’t that bad tbh.”

It comes as Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted he doesn't own a t-shirt or a pair of jeans.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)