Warning: Spoiler ahead
Viral brainteaser Wordle has taken over the internet, and it looks as though it’s here to stay.
The game has been in the headlines this week as some fans question if the puzzle has become more difficult since it was bought by the New York Times, and on Tuesday players reported getting two different answers.
If you were hoping to enjoy a relaxing Saturday morning puzzle, we’ve got bad news. Today’s answer had Twitter users scratching their heads, with one user joking: “Next time I’m just going to cheat”.
Wordle 245 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nNEXT TIME IM JUST GOING TO CHEAT!!!! wordle you're DONE.pic.twitter.com/lf93jXzmME— Benji (@Benji) 1645231451
If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).
A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.
A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.
A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.
And today’s Wordle answer has left some fans of the game scratching their heads.
Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: it’s related to guzzling a drink, and something enjoyed by pigs…
Wordle
Saturday’s answer is “SWILL”, which has several meanings. It can refer to drinking something, to flow liquid around or over something to clean it, or it can refer to food enjoyed by pigs.
Twitter was less than pleased:
Wordle carefully creating new words that don't exist so they can cause the maximum amount of frustration:\n\nWordle 245 Xpic.twitter.com/r4HSmEG1cx— fly \ud83c\udf0c (@fly \ud83c\udf0c) 1645251240
This didn\u2019t age well\u2026\n\nWordle 245 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\nhttps://twitter.com/taylorwittkop/status/1492800961550635009\u00a0\u2026— Taylor (@Taylor) 1645248135
Wordle 245 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n47 Played 46 Winspic.twitter.com/gjOnMrIpaG— Nagarjun Deepak (@Nagarjun Deepak) 1645209758
When you go to bed barely getting by Wordle 245 X and all you can think about is how the New York Times loves double letters.pic.twitter.com/Vi535qCxFk— Tyler Roney (@Tyler Roney) 1645252729
NOOOOOO!!!!!!\nDON'T LOOK AT ME!\nDON'T LOOK AT MEEEEEEE!!! \nWordle 245 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\npic.twitter.com/K0MtSZL8Ek— The perfect KusMoG does not exi- (hiccup) st... (@The perfect KusMoG does not exi- (hiccup) st...) 1645250034
Some did guess the word, and shared their excitement on Twitter:
Wordle 245 X (4/6*)\n#wordle245\n\n\n\n\n\n \ncurrent mood:pic.twitter.com/8jhvpxFCqF— arianna \ud83c\udf19 blank (@arianna \ud83c\udf19 blank) 1645252037
Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!
In the meantime, check out our picks for the 17 best Wordle alternatives.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.