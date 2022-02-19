Warning: Spoiler ahead

Viral brainteaser Wordle has taken over the internet, and it looks as though it’s here to stay.

The game has been in the headlines this week as some fans question if the puzzle has become more difficult since it was bought by the New York Times, and on Tuesday players reported getting two different answers.

If you were hoping to enjoy a relaxing Saturday morning puzzle, we’ve got bad news. Today’s answer had Twitter users scratching their heads, with one user joking: “Next time I’m just going to cheat”.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

And today’s Wordle answer has left some fans of the game scratching their heads.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: it’s related to guzzling a drink, and something enjoyed by pigs…

Wordle

Saturday’s answer is “SWILL”, which has several meanings. It can refer to drinking something, to flow liquid around or over something to clean it, or it can refer to food enjoyed by pigs.

Twitter was less than pleased:

Some did guess the word, and shared their excitement on Twitter:

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

