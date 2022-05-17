Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle: The highly addictive game that has taken the world by storm.

When Josh Wardle created the puzzle as a gift to his wife, no one predicted what was to come. The game has since been acquired by the New York Times and amassed millions of players.

For those who are new to the game, the rules are simple. The game gives six chances to guess a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To help you keep your streak, we’ll give you a hint: The nature of a person.

Wordle





The answer for today is "BEING", to exist.



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

And if you are getting a little bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...

