When people are on a long-haul flight, reading, sleeping, or watching a movie helps to pass the time.

But one flight, which was captured on TikTok, shows a beautiful moment when everyone joined forces to watch the World Cup match from their TV screens.

The viral video was viewed over 900,000 times and was uploaded to the platform by the account @danielalacolombiana on Saturday (26 November).

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It showed the content creator walking down the aisle of the plane, panning the camera around to show the passengers' screens.

All of the screens, excluding what appeared to be one, showed a football match playing out in the tournament's host country Qatar.

@danielalacolombiana i ❤️ the wc

"I [red heart emoji] love the [World Cup]," the post's caption read.

Based on the multiple languages in the post's comment section, it's safe to say people from all nations shared their support for the scene and admiration of the tournament.

One person wrote: "Omg wat a vibe."

"This is sooo cool," another added.

A third, who pointed out the person appearing to watch something else, wrote: "That one guy not watching the World Cup."

"How is there Wi-Fi to watch the game [?]," a fourth added, addressing the faulty connection that can happen on planes.

Someone else wrote: "Imagine they score, and the whole plan starts celebrating."

The World Cup definitely seems to be the tournament that unites people all over the globe who have a passion for the sport.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.