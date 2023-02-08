What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economy

It's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.





2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the world

Britain will be in 11th place by 2050.

Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.





3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDP

E7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and Turkey, will, combined, dwarf the G7 economies, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, by 2050.





4. Christianity will still be the dominant religion

However, Islam will be the fastest-growing religion.





5. Atheism will rise, but not in the West

Mainly due to ageing populations and low fertility rates in countries such as Japan and China.





6. The world population will reach 9.6 billion

An increasingly large population may result in issues such as food shortages, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.





7. Humans are expected to live longer

The average life expectancy will be 76 by 2050.





8. Global CO2 emissions will steadily increase

In 2010, the world produced around 33 gigatonnes of CO2 - by 2050 its predicted to be 55.87 gigatonnes which could have truly disastrous effects.