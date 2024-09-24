Elon Musk himself has confirmed the block button on X / Twitter is being removed, but social media users are not happy.

The change means that if an account is public, their posts will be visible to blocked users although the account that has been blocked will not be able to interact with the blocker.

The news was posted on the social media platform by Nima Owji which Musk himself confirmed.

"High time this happened," Musk commented. "The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post."

But a number of X / Twitter users are not happy with the upcoming change and have made their feelings very clear in reply to Musk's comments.

One said: "I think this is a bad idea. There are many reasons somebody may not want certain individuals from easily seeing all their public posts. There are some REALLY bad actors on social media, sadly."

Another commented "it ruins the point of blocking someone".

One is concerned it could lead to other accounts "stealing posts for engagement".

"I don't want the creeps I've blocked seeing my posts at all," another Tweeted.

One said safety and security for some on the platform will be compromised.

Another simply commented: "We don't want this."

One wants to see social media users polled.

Another pointed out "every social media platform has a block feature for a reason".

One said: "Worst idea ever since rebranding."

And another said: "Elon, there are young single women on this app who live alone and have been bullied, sexually harassed, or directly threatened with rape, violence, even murder. Some also have children to protect. For their safety, a FULL blocking feature like we've always had is most optimal."

