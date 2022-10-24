Twitch star Ali 'Myth' Kabani visited fellow streamer xQc - but later described just how appalling the set-up apparently smells, describing it in graphic terms.

As he's made his way up the Twitch ranks and became arguably the most prominent English-speaking streamer around, xQc hasn't always had the time to ensure that his streaming set-up is in pristine condition.

The former Overwatch star has worn many hats over the years, starting small in Canada before moving to the US and streaming in front of a vertical mattress while in Los Angeles.

And one thing has always remained consistent through all that - his setups aren't always very presentable.

Throughout the years, xQc has grossed out fans with trash and mold-covered plates left around his room.

Despite not being the worst the streaming platform has seen, not the worst it definitely left some fans and friends disturbed, including Myth.

Myth, who does the best xQc impression on the internet, paid the streamer and long-time friend a visit in person and went into his new streaming room – which is a part of Ludwig's house.

However, he ended up taking to social media to share his feelings about the stench he experienced.

"You would not believe me if I told you what this room smelt like… what the f**k xQc," he tweeted alongside a photo of the streaming room.

Myth added a few moments later: "It smells like juicer soup."

However some urged the streamer to leave the room because xQc wasn't feeling too good at the moment.



xQc was just healing from Covid-19 and then faced a "double ear infection" and has a swollen face.

In a tweet, xQc made an update about his condition, noting that he went to urgent care because he was bleeding from his ears and the pain was "unbearable."

"GOT ANTIBIOTIC DROPS. USD THE DROPS, WOKE UP IN A WORSE STATE," he tweeted on Sunday (23 October).

I'M SO [SWOLLEN] I CAN BARELY HEAR ANYTHING, I CAN'T CHEW OR TALK RIGHT. IDK WTF IS GOING ON I'M GONNA SNAP."

This naturally created some sympathy and compassion from Myth.

"Wait, I did not know this s*** was going on," he added to his post.

"I feel kinda bad for posting knowing that he's mad sick rn. Feel better X."

xQc hasn't responded to Myth's tweets as of yet, but it might get cleaned up since Myth put the room's condition on the internet.

