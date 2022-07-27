Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a Vogue photoshoot with his wife, Olena Zelenska, and some people think he shouldn't have.

The leader appeared in photos alongside a profile piece about his wife, in which they discussed the impact of the war with Russia which started in February.

In her interview, Zelenska said experiencing the war has been "the most horrible months" of her life.

“These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian,” she said, speaking her country’s language through a translator. “Frankly I don’t think anyone is aware of how we have managed emotionally.” What inspires her, she told me, is her fellow Ukrainians. “We’re looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky said he was worried about his family's safety. “Like any ordinary man, I have been worried sick about them, about their safety. I didn’t want them to be put in danger,” he said. “It’s not about romance. It’s about horrors that were happening here in Kyiv’s outskirts and all those horrors that are happening now in our country, in occupied territories,” he said. “But of course I’ve been missing them. I’ve wanted to hug them so much. I’ve wanted to be able to touch them.” He’s proud of Zelenska, he said, for coping. “She has a strong personality to start with. And probably she is stronger than she thought she was. And this war—well, any war is probably bound to bring out qualities you never expected to have.”

But some people thought it was a bad move:

But others supported it and explained taking part in the shoot could help raise awareness about the war:

It comes as Zelensky has claimed Russia has lost almost 40,000 soldiers since launching the invasion. Meanwhile, European gas prices have soared by 9 per cent after Russia further cut gas supplies to Germany and other central European countries.

