Hackers are picking sides in the Russia-Ukraine war

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the hacking community has been split, which caused some of the most powerful and known groups to pick what side to highlight their allegiance.

For example, hacking group Anonymous Collective has spoken out against Russia and claims to be responsible for attacks that brought down state-controlled television network Russia Today (RT).

“Just in: Russian state TV channels have been hacked by anonymous to broadcast the truth about what happens in Ukraine,” they wrote.



