50 Cent trolls Diddy with Jeffrey Epstein photo following home raids

Rapper 50 Cent has returned to social media to troll Diddy following the recent house raids in Miami and Los Angeles "in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation."



Diddy's homes were raided last Monday (25 March), but the rapper denies any wrongdoing.

Soon after the news broke, 50 Cent took to his online platforms with screenshots of TMZ articles covering the raids.

"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done," he wrote, adding: "They don't come like that unless they got a case."

Over the weekend, 50 Cent went one step further by sharing a merged photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Diddy. Epstein was infamously arrested for sex trafficking charges and died in his cell.

"Boosie said where the f*** is his friends," he penned as the caption. "They not saying nothing because they didn’t know he was recording everything. LOL Wait till I get the tapes."

The rapper's comments and claims are seemingly in response to Boosie Badazz asking where all of Diddy's friends are defending him.

"All them motherf***ers, all with those suits on with their cups up, ain't nobody said nothing," Boosie said on Instagram Live.

In a statement after the raids, Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer called them a "gross overuse of military-level force."



He added that Diddy had not been arrested and called the search warrant a "premature rush to judgment."



"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.