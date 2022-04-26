Rapper 6ix9ine gave out $50,000 to a family in Mexico and filmed the whole thing for his social media page, but failed to blur out their faces and place of residence, leading some viewers to worry for the family's safety.

On Instagram, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, announced that intended to give $50,000 to "people in need" every week.

Keeping to his promise, Hernandez, 25, filmed himself giving the money, equating to one million pesos, to a "random family" in Mexico.

Hernandez, whose mother is from Mexico, stopped by a random home before flying out of the country. In the caption, the 25-year-old said the family is living without water or electricity.

In the video, Hernandez walks into the family home with a bag of money, then begins giving it to a man who seems confused at first.

Upon realizing the money is to keep, the family members cry and hug one another, including Hernandez.

The video films each family member, including the children, as they become overwhelmed with gratitude.

While the heartwarming moment lifted many people's spirits, some viewers found it problematic that Hernandez and his team filmed the family and their home, believing it could jeopardize the family's safety.

"This dude is gonna get these families killed," a Redditor posted in response to the rapper's video.

Redditors replied to various threads about the rapper expressing their concern for the family. Some criticized Hernandez for showing off his kind gesture.





Hernandez's generous gift comes as violence escalates in Mexico due to cartels fighting for territory. More families are becoming displaced according to a report from The Washington Post.

Violence is used as a method for people to get what they want because the likelihood a perpetrator will be prosecuted by the Mexican government is small.

The cartel is known to show no mercy for people in order to get what they want.

Nevertheless, people on Instagram praised the 25-year-old for his generous gift to people he does not know, calling him the "goat", "king", and "most humble guy in the world."

