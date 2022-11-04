Aaron Paul is fully committed to doing things his own way, it seems, after he decided to change his baby’s name after seven months because he thought of a better one.

The Breaking Bad actor has reportedly filed a petition to change his son’s name, according to TMZ.

Paul has been referring to his child as Ryder Caspian since he was born in March, but the baby’s name on the birth certificate is Casper Emerson.

According to the reports, the actor and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, are also looking to change their own names.

While their children Ryder and Story have the last name Paul, the actor’s real last name is Sturtevant.

Lauren Parsekian and Aaron Paul welcomed their second child earlier this year Getty images

The publication reported that the couple “were required to give a name at the hospital and went with Casper Emerson” but have now come up with a “better” name.

Back in April, the couple introduced their son as Ryder Caspian. Paul captioned the picture of the baby by writing: “My little man. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy.

“We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC crime drama, told Jimmy Fallon that he had asked Cranston to be his child’s godfather.

Cranston and Paul recently reprived their Breaking Bad roles in the final season of the acclaimed spin-off series Better Call Saul.

