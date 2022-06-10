Hustle is now on Netflix, and although it's only been on for about two days, it has definitely got people talking. The basketball drama follows basketball scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), who sees a talented Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) as his shot at getting back into the NBA.

The movie has received lots of praise in general from critics, but, it is Sandler's performance that has people talking the most, with fans calling for him to win an Oscar for the role.

If fans' dreams were to become a reality, it would be Sandler's first Oscar nomination and (obviously) his first win.

Although he has been nominated for 'Worst Actor' at the Golden Raspberry Awards numerous times (and won), this isn't be the first time that Sandler has been heavily praised for his acting skills.

His starring role as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems was critically acclaimed with him winning some of his nominations for 'Best Actor', including the Independent Spirit Awards and the National Board of Review.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is another successful movie that Sandler has starred in, one critic saying "it's time to admit that Adam Sandler is actually a good actor". He plays Danny Meyerowitz, one of a group of dysfunctional siblings navigating their relationships with each other and their father, played by Dustin Hoffman.

Rotten Tomatoes has given Sandler's latest movie an average rating of 7.1 out of 10.

It would seem that Sandler is trying to break out of his usual comedic and silly role, and he's definitely managing it. The great critics that are Twitter users couldn't speak higher of his performance in Hustle.



