An old clip of Rosie O'Donnell on The View is going viral after Donald Trump made threats to revoke her US citizenship after branding her a "threat to humanity" on Truth Social.

The viral clip shows O'Donnell mocking Trump by imitating him and criticising his moral compass referencing his previous two affairs and divorces.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said: "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship."

The Supreme Court ruled in a 1967 case that the fourteenth amendment of the constitution prevents the government from taking away citizenship, meaning the president has no authority to take away the citizenship of a US born citizen.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old son in January after Trump secured a second term stating she would only return to the US "when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America".

