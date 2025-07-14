Democratic Senator slams 'sexual predator' Trump over Epstein Files controversy

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff had a lot to say about Donald Trump and the US government's handling of the Epstein files on Saturday (July 12) at a rally opposing the Trump administrations Big Beautiful Bill.

Over 1000 people gathered to voice their opposition of the bill recently passed in Washington.

Ossoff led the rally slamming Trump for making cuts to Medicaid, failing to end wars, and failing to release the Epstein files.

Addressing the crowds, the senator asked: "Did anyone really think the sexual predator president who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein was going to release the Epstein files?"

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment.

