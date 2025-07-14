Watch Brian May and Bob Geldof celebrate 40 years of Live Aid on stage

Brian May and Bob Geldof joined the cast of Live Aid the Musical in London's West End on Sunday night (July 13), for the 40th anniversary of the original concert, urging fans to support the organisation as it continues to raise money for those in poverty.

40 years ago in 1985, some of the biggest names in music came together for the televised international charity show, held simultaneously at London's Wembley Stadium and the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia.

An estimated 1.5 billion people globally watched Live Aid and the event raised about $100 million and spawned similar events all over the world for decades afterwards.

