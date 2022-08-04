Addison Rae caused quite the stir on Tuesday (August 2) after posing in an "offensive" religious-themed bikini.

The since-deleted post showed the TikTok sensation posing in a bikini top which read "Father" and "Son", which some social media users slammed as "disrespectful towards Christians."

The $100 (£82) bikini-in-question is from the brand Praying, and while Rae's snap was taken from the chest up, the bottoms read: "Holy Spirit".

Rae's celebrity friends gushed over the image, with photographer Mark Hunter, also known as The Cobrasnake, writing "home run", while Canadian singer Tate McRae wrote, "oh my god Addison".

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed and didn't hold back in expressing just that.

The backlash poured across to Twitter after a fan account reposted the controversial image with the tweet: "addison rae for praying by adidas [sic]".

Many people weren't standing for it, demanding an apology from the viral star. One called it out for being "wrong on so many levels."

Another opinionated user slammed the Instagram post as "disgusting," while another added: "It’s actually mad that a HUGE company like Adidas would even accept a blasphemous idea like this. Just leave religion out of tacky clothing lines."

The "Holy Trinity Bikini" is currently on their site for $100 Praying

Others, however, complimented Rae in the photo, with one Twitter user saying it was "kinda iconic."

A second mirrored their thoughts: "I can't lie this is such a serve".

Over the weekend, Christina Aguilera also took to Instagram donning the same bikini in French. The two-piece read “Père,” “Fils”, and “Esprit Saint”, accompanied with the caption: "A religious experience."









Her reel, which racked up over 150,000 likes, gave fans a glimpse into her European holiday in Spain – though people paid little to no attention to the bikini, which was probably lost in translation.

Indy100 reached out to Addison Rae's rep for comment.

