As England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take a penalty against The Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final clash, Adele was filmed shouting "shut up" at Dutch fans.

England booked their spot in a second consecutive final at the European Championships after beating The Netherlands 2-1 on July 10.

Xavi Simons opened the scoring for the Dutch inside the opening 10 minutes, capitalising on a Declan Rice error before firing a shot past Jordan Pickford.

Ten minutes or so later, Kane was awarded a controversial penalty after being deemed to be fouled in the area.

While Kane lined up the penalty, Dutch fans could be heard whistling and booing.

In the crowd at BVB Stadion Dortmund was Adele and as the Dutch fans tried to put Kane off, the singer was filmed shouting "shut up" in her Cockney accent back at those fans in a clip that's gone viral on social media; Kane converted the penalty to make the game 1-1.

Adele is a big football fan and her club team is Tottenham Hotspur; she was born and raised in Tottenham.

Both England and The Netherlands then hit the woodwork in an entertaining first half.

The second half was a bit slower with fewer chances for both sides but England had their hero late in the game.

Ollie Watkins came on as a late substitute for Kane along with Cole Palmer for Phil Foden.

Palmer threaded a ball through for Watkins who rifled a shot past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to win the game in injury time; further substitutes were made by both sides but England held on to win 2-1.

England will play Spain in the final in Berlin on July 14.

