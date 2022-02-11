Adele is dishing on why she abruptly pulled the plug on her Las Vegas residency.

The "Easy on Me" singer gave more details about her residency's postponement in a pre-recorded interview on Britain’s Graham Norton Show that aired Friday in the UK and is slated to run on BBC America next week.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele said, per Variety.

The cancellation was announced just hours before the first show, leaving many fans who had traveled far and wide devastated.

When Adele first announced the news, it was said that the reason was due to COVID-19, with crew members testing positive for the virus.

However, there has since been speculation that the real reason was due to creative differences with designer Esmeralda Devlin and the venue, Caesars Palace.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that,” she told the British host. “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Fans can expect a new show soon as Adele also noted that it is in the works and will “absolutely” be rescheduled for later this year.

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” she said. “The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time."

There's another reason for Adele's rush to get the show running, and it involves possibly having a baby with her beau Rich Paul.

She added, “It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” she explained.