Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War IV announced - the four key features you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has just been announced and there are four key features you need to know about the upcoming game.



It was shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) with the global reveal including a cinematic CGI trailer through the eyes of Cyrus, a Captain in the Blood Ravens 10th Company, with the game returning to its King of War roots.

Cyrus narrates his own life of duty, war and sacrifice, revealing the four main playable factions which Space Marines (Blood Ravens), Orks, Adeptus Mechanicus and the Necrons, and returning characters such as Jonah and Gorgutz.

It's a real-time strategy game set on the iconic planet Kronus around 200 years after the events of Dawn of War: Dark Crusade. It's being developed by KING Art Games, published by Deep Silver and is releasing on PC in 2026.

Here are four key things you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV.

1. Four playable and distinct factions

Space Marines, Orks, Necrons and the Adeptus Mechanicus and the four different factions and each has a separate campaign which tells a different side of the overall story, totalling more than 70 missions.

2. Extensive solo campaigns and other game modes

There's Skirmish, co-op and competitive multiplayer along with the return of Last Stand.

In each of the game's modes, players build bases, assume control of faction Commanders, gather resources and command units to ultimately overwhelm the enemy's forces.

3. Warhammer storytelling

Co-written by Black Library author John French, each faction has its own cinematic CGI intro and there are about 40 minutes of cutscenes. Campaigns feature non-linear and optional elements.

4. Biggest Dawn of War at launch

As well as the four factions, there are more than 10 playable Commanders, more than 110 units and buildings, many of which are customisable, an in-game editor for player-created content and painter tool for unit customisation.

