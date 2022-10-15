The former porn star Adriana Chechik has received a huge amount of support after she updated fans on the back injury that she suffered last week following a freak accident at TwitchCon.

The 30-year-old, who retired from the adult industry to instead become a Twitch streamer, had the accident last weekend when she jumped into a foam pit at the streaming event but landed awkwardly and as a result, broke her back in two places.

Chechik later confirmed that she was getting surgery to have a meter long rod in her back that would help support her during her recovery process.

Throughout the last week, Chechik has been updating her followers about her progress where she revealed that after 5 hours of surgery on Wednesday that she had nerve damage and a completely crushed bladder but added that she' 'hopefully be able to pee again.' She also said that she had "bleeding around the bone" but was "overall doing good."

Later that same day she shared how much she was struggling to get through the huge amount of pain that she was in.

On Friday she announced that she was going for surgery number two and also posted a video of her standing up and walking a few steps while wearing a back brace and using a walking frame to assist her.

Chechik also posted a tribute to people who have gone through similar trauma with their backs. She wrote: "Goodnight, wiggle your toes and send strength to all those who have trouble walking or suffer from ailments and handicaps! They are amazing for fighting threw this pain!"

As BuzzFeed reported the foam pit where Chechik suffered her injury was organised by computer-maker Lenovo and was part of their 'Legion by Lenovo' booth and that she wasn't the only person injured in the pit that weekend.

A spokesperson from Lenovo told the publication: "We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. Safety remains our top priority and we are working with event organizers to look into the incidents."

