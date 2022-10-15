The former porn star Adriana Chechik has received a huge amount of support after she updated fans on the back injury that she suffered last week following a freak accident at TwitchCon.
The 30-year-old, who retired from the adult industry to instead become a Twitch streamer, had the accident last weekend when she jumped into a foam pit at the streaming event but landed awkwardly and as a result, broke her back in two places.
Chechik later confirmed that she was getting surgery to have a meter long rod in her back that would help support her during her recovery process.
Throughout the last week, Chechik has been updating her followers about her progress where she revealed that after 5 hours of surgery on Wednesday that she had nerve damage and a completely crushed bladder but added that she' 'hopefully be able to pee again.' She also said that she had "bleeding around the bone" but was "overall doing good."
Later that same day she shared how much she was struggling to get through the huge amount of pain that she was in.
\u201cTried sitting up today in PT, I would rather die than do that again. I hate this my whole body hates it. I don\u2019t want to be tough. I don\u2019t want to be brave I cried for a hour and the pain is so immense through all the meds im on. Idk if I can do this. I can\u2019t explain this pain.\u201d— AdrianaChechikTV (@AdrianaChechikTV) 1665598950
On Friday she announced that she was going for surgery number two and also posted a video of her standing up and walking a few steps while wearing a back brace and using a walking frame to assist her.
Chechik has since received a huge amount of support from her fans and followers who have sent her well wishes and shared their experiences with similar injuries.
\u201c@adrianachechik I broke my back and cracked my skull falling off a roof.\nBroke 2 triangles off my lower vertebrae. After 6 months I was back on my feet learning how to enjoy life again. 3 years on I feel great. So wishing you the best of luck babe. You've got this!\u201d— Tyson Weasel \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa (@Tyson Weasel \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa) 1665713281
\u201c@adrianachechik You\u2019re so strong and you\u2019re doing so well considering. \ud83e\udd7a\nYou got this! \ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffb\nI wish you a speedy recovery \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83e\ude79\u201d— Kali Roses \ud83c\udf39 (@Kali Roses \ud83c\udf39) 1665729765
\u201c@adrianachechik \ud83e\udd73 get it ! Im so sorry that you are going through this, but you are handling it with strength and grace \ud83d\udc95 \n\nAll the healing thoughts sent your way \ud83d\ude4f\u201d— \ud83d\udda4 \ud83d\udd250% off Succubae 0% off \ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udd25 (@\ud83d\udda4 \ud83d\udd250% off Succubae 0% off \ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udd25) 1665723556
\u201c@adrianachechik Great job! Sorry you passed out. One major hurdle beat today. Now just slowly start building off of this accomplishment and keep going. Slow and steady. You got this.\u201d— Drew (@Drew) 1665711580
\u201c@adrianachechik @ChechikTv watching this made me tear up a bit. You\u2019re so strong, you got this Adriana.\u201d— CodeMiko (@CodeMiko) 1665766311
\u201c@adrianachechik Y'all gotta think this is all happening while on an insane amount of pain meds, most likely. Adriana is a trooper. \n\nOne day at a time, girl! \ud83d\udd25\u201d— trihex (@trihex) 1665799710
Chechik also posted a tribute to people who have gone through similar trauma with their backs. She wrote: "Goodnight, wiggle your toes and send strength to all those who have trouble walking or suffer from ailments and handicaps! They are amazing for fighting threw this pain!"
As BuzzFeed reported the foam pit where Chechik suffered her injury was organised by computer-maker Lenovo and was part of their 'Legion by Lenovo' booth and that she wasn't the only person injured in the pit that weekend.
A spokesperson from Lenovo told the publication: "We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. Safety remains our top priority and we are working with event organizers to look into the incidents."
