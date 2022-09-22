Adult film actress Adriana Chechik, who happens to be one of the most famous names in porn, says she wants to quit the industry despite feeling "empowered" by sex.

Having 3.8 million followers on Instagram and success at awards ceremonies over the years has helped propel her into stardom.

(Although Chechik's career motivation has left her with some gruesome injuries._

She recently pivoted away from some of her X-rated performances for streaming video game sessions for fans on Twitch.

But after getting nearly 1 million followers on the streaming platform, the 30-year-old entertainer said that she is quitting porn once and for all when asked about it on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast.

"I will say Twitch has been the best blessing for me because I, for the first time in my life, was on a platform… I was just somewhere where people were valuing me for me," she said before adding that she hopes within a "year and a half," she won't have to shoot sex scenes.

"I just have to get everyone to see me as something more first."

Chechik also explained her surprise decision and said she felt that she didn't have any "notion of the outside world," having worked in the industry for most of her adult life.

"I was craving intellectuality and learning, and I just wasn't getting it… I didn't have any notion of the outside world," she explained.

When she began streaming on Twitch, Adriana said that she started having fresh conversations with people outside of porn, and it helped her see that she could explore other things.

"The experiences and conversations on there have made me realise, 'you're more than just how you've fetishised yourself,' because I fetishised myself; it also gave me the understanding that I am more than this," she added.

When it comes to future endeavours, Chechik said she wants to get into acts of service for people.

"I want to get into life coaching. I call it kindness coaching. I want to get into helping people realise how kind the world is."

Despite this, the Chechik insisted that she was attracted to the adult industry because she felt "empowered."

"I feel empowered; it's really hot to control a bunch of men. I'm in a situation where not only I'm empowered because everyone is worshipping me, but you have a whole room of people collectively, including the director who want you to have a good time," she continued.

