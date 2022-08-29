The makers of the popular video game Fortnite, have confirmed why the adult movie star and Twitch streamer Adriana Checkik was banned from participating in an online event last week.

The 30-year-old who made a name for herself in the porn industry has now taken gaming under her wing and her Twitch channel now has more than 730,000 followers.

On August 25th, she intended to take part in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event and stream it on her channel. However, just an hour before it started she was told that she was barred from participating.

The decision was reportedly made by Epic Games who created the online game. On her stream, a clearly upset Checkik said: "There are two types of approval processes that you have to go through for these competitions. The first process is Twitch Rivals and Twitch approving you. The second one is the game company that is hosting the event. I guess last night they decided to not approve me because of my adult work."

The Fortnite Twitter account has since responded to Checkik and apologised for what happened, adding that they had requested Twitch Rivals to work with her on removing references to her work in the world of pornography. The game has a 'T' rating which prohibits any mature content in connection with the game.

They wrote: "We’re so sorry this happened. The request to Twitch Rivals was to work with you to remove adult references from your stream’s background due to our game’s rating. We have no issue with you participating in events or streaming Fortnite."

Checkik, who began working in porn in 2013 has since retired and now works full-time on Twitch.

