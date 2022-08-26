Adriana Chechik, a Twitch streamer and former adult film star was temporarily banned from Twitch on Friday leaving her 800,000 followers confused.

Chechik, 30, is known for both pornography and gaming.

Since her retirement from adult films, she has used Twitch to stream herself playing video games. Often, she wears revealing clothing during her streams.

But followers looking for Chechik's gaming content were met with a 'temporarily suspended' message when looking at her account on August 26th.

The suspension comes just shortly after Chechik was removed from participating in Twitch Rivals Fortnite, a competition where gamers play against one another in Fortnite.



In an Instagram Story video, Chechik explained she was supposed to participate but Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, did not approve her pornographic background.



"I was really upset that they kind of didn't want me to stream," Chechik said.

Although Chechik was able to stream after informing her audience of the situation, the next day her account was suspended from streaming at all.

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," the notice read on her channel.

It is unclear why Chechik's channel was banned. Neither she nor Twitch issued a public statement explaining the ban.

Some people theorized Chechik may have been banned due to the Twitch Rivals situation while others thought it could be related to her pornographic past.

Twitch has a strict policy against nudity, pornography, sexual services, explicit content and more.

"We don’t permit streamers to be fully or partially nude," the standards guide reads. "For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples. We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met."

