Alan Cumming says he's ‘on the right track’ after ‘pi**ing off’ Piers Morgan

Alan Cumming has fired back at Piers Morgan, saying he’s “on the right track” after “pi**ing off” the TV host by returning his OBE.

The Scottish actor recently returned the award he was given as part of the Queen’s birthday honours in 2009.

Morgan addressed Cumming’s decision shortly after he announced it, writing on Twitter: “What a pathetic, disingenuous, disloyal, attention-seeking little twerp.”

Now, Cumming has responded by speaking on SiriusXM Progress radio, calling Morgan a “lump of ignorance”.

“I think if you’re p**sing off Piers Morgan, you’re on the right track. I think that lump of ignorance if I’m p**sing him off, I’m doing the right thing.”

Expanding on his decision to return the OBE, he said: “I was talking to some people and just thought if it gets out and it is reported in the press and I don’t get to have my chance to say why I did it and control the narrative for myself then that would be terrible.

“Because it is bad enough now with me having controlled the narrative with the way it gets misinterpreted.”

He added: “For me, it was about the empire, and over the years and especially recently, I have been more educated about some of the stuff that happened with the British empire and indigenous peoples being abused and killed and remembering all that, and realising perhaps the good that the award did for me and the LGBT cause in 2009 was less needed now. Because we have got, thankfully for now, anyway, the rights that we were fighting for.”





He said it became “untenable” for him to keep the OBE due to his “misgivings about being associated with the idea of empire”.

Morgan wasn’t finished there, though. He posted a clip of the interview on Twitter, saying: “Ditto, Mr Cumming. Your explanation of your OBE return is so comically disingenuous. You did it for a bit of wokie social media love and (much-needed!) press attention – just admit it.”

Somehow, we don’t think Cumming will mind Morgan commenting too much.

