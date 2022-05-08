Steve Coogan has said that even though his famous character, Alan Partridge, would think that Boris Johnson is now a 'lame duck' even though the fictional Norfolk broadcaster is a Conservative.

On BBC's Sunday Morning show with Sophie Raworth, Coogan was asked what Partridge would have made of the local election results which saw the Conservatives suffer heavy defeats and lose control of formerly stronghold councils such as Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster.

Coogan, who invented Partridge way back in 1991, said: "Alan, by nature, is a Conservative, so he would be concerned, as I think all Conservatives should be. It's not a slam dunk for Labour but I think even Partridge might consider Boris Johnson, who he would sycophantically admire, as perhaps a lame duck."

The prime minister's shakey 2022 continued this week as the general public appeared to turn they back on the Tories amid the Partygate crisis, with the ruling party losing more than 300 seats across the country.

Shortly after this Raworth asked Coogan, who is a Labour voter, what advice he would offer to Keir Starmer amid the so-called 'Beergate' scandal, for which he is now being investigated by Durham police.

The actor simply said: "Don't allow Rupert Murdoch and The Sunday Times to frame the agenda." He also added that he thought Starmer was doing a good job under difficult circumstances.

Starmer is accused of breaking Covid laws when he was filmed having a beer and some food at an office in April 2021.

