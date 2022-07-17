It could well be argued that Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch makes for easy viewing at the end of the week, as famous faces muse about food and drink while getting to work in the kitchen.

Except, thanks to former Blur bassist Alex James, this week’s programme was a little livelier than usual – after he took a chunk out of his finger while using a chopping board.

James, who has now swapped the guitar for food, joined hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer to cook steak topped with blue cheese. It sounds good to us, but the injury which followed? Not so much.

While talking about The Big Feastival – his food and music event taking place on his farm in The Cotswolds at the end of August – James managed to hurt himself while chopping apples.

“Oh, I cut my finger,” he told Rimmer, who remarked that he “did that last week”.

After handing a bowl over to Rimmer, James tried to go back to the apples with his bloodied left hand, wiping his nose with his right for good measure.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Because what use is hygiene in a kitchen, of all places!

In fact, at one point, Rimmer noted Alex had "a little bit of blood" on his chopping board.

As James hovered around the kitchen, Lovejoy could be seen walking on to give the musician a tissue for his hand, and later told James to go and “get a plaster on you”.

He then returned to the kitchen a short while later.

However, the incident hasn’t stopped all the people (so many people) making light of the accident on social media:

While James is yet to address the situation on his social media channels, the official Twitter account for Sunday Brunch shared a picture of the bassist sitting with all the other guests on the show, so hopefully, he’s alright.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.