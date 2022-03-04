This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has been praised by viewers for her honesty about obesity.

Speaking on the programme this morning (4 March) about the topic of obesity, Hammond opened up about her own experience and broke down in tears.

While responding to a viewer’s question during a call-in on This Morning, the presenter became visibility emotional as she discussed her own experience of obesity.

Hammond said: “I’ve had obesity all my life and what it is is your regulation system is out of whack.

“So obviously, you can’t control wanting to eat all the time. I think a lot of people don’t realise that obesity is a disease.”

She continued, saying: “People look down on people just because they’re so big. And they can’t actually help it when you’ve got a disease.”

Visibly upset while speaking, Hammond carried on, explaining: ‘Sorry, it really touches me. It’s so hard... people don’t realise.”

Co-presenter Dermot O’Leary and advice guest Deidre Sanders comforted the presenter who was in tears speaking about it.

Viewers have widely praised Hammond for her vulnerability and honesty about what can be such a difficult topic to discuss.

Someone wrote: “@AlisonHammond you spoke for so many of us here. Honestly just thank you for going there.

“But thank you also for showing up every day to role model for young women that plus size is not shameful, size is not a barrier to being seen, valued and successful. Thank you for being you.”

In support of Hammond's openness, another person wrote: “this is so amazing that someone is talking about this. I honestly admire @AlisonHammond so much!”

Someone else agreed, writing: “Alison is an inspiration and so brave for speaking out. Obesity is demonised because people refuse to understand its complexity and serious links with eating disorders and other mental illnesses.

“It's an issue we must approach with kindness and empathy, not ignorance and hate.”

