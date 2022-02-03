Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, made an appearance on British daytime show, This Morning to talk about his new movie Uncharted.

While sitting down with hosts Josie Gibson and Holly Willoughby, Holland spoke about his new film, his on-and-off-screen romance with co-star Zendaya, and his down-to-Earth nature.

"You strike me as a young person who is at the top of their field but really has their head screwed on," Willoughby said to Holland. Holland graciously thanked Willoughby and said his friends and family keep him grounded.

Gibson jumped into the conversation, "I hope you don't find this weird, but when I can't sleep at night I watch interviews with you and Zendaya and you know what when they ask Zendaya, ' how did you get out of the friend zone' she says, 'you know what you can just recognize kindness and he's so kind.'" The hosts and Holland erupted into laughter.

"I hope you don't think I'm too weird," Holland said laughing. Holland responded warmly, "No no not at all that's fantastic thank you."

The interviewers continued to laugh while Gibson apologize for her awkward confession. Later on the This Morning Twitter page, the team posted the video with the caption "'I hope you don't find this weird' ... oh Josie".



Holland's new movie Uncharted is based on the video game Uncharted.

