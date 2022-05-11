Amanda Seyfried has spoken about the first reactions to her breakthrough role in Mean Girls, saying that she experienced ‘gross’ behaviour from creepy male fans.

The actress, who was still a teenager when the film came out, revealed that the attention she received at the time from some made her uncomfortable.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the actress said that men would come up to her and ask her if it was raining – a reference to her character in the film, Karen Smith, who believed she could forecast the weather by holding her breasts.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she said. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

The actress, now 36, also spoke about being typecast as “the pretty blonde” and said she took on her role in HBO’s Big Love to try and avoid it.

The actress described the creepy interactions she experienced Getty/Paramount

“I remember for one movie — I can’t say the name — it was between me and some model for a kind of ancillary character. And I was like, ‘Oh God, it doesn’t matter who it is! And if it doesn’t matter, I don’t know if I want to be a part of it.’

“But at the same time, I wanted to work, and I wanted to work with the actors involved. Luckily, I then had opportunities that went a different way pretty quickly, and I’m grateful for that.”

Since starring in Mean Girls back in 2004, she went on to star in the likes of Mamma Mia!, Jennifer’s Body, Les Miserables and Mank.

She’s currently leading the cast of The Dropout, which is inspired by the hit documentary podcast, focusing on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multi-billion-dollar health tech company Theranos.

