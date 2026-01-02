Monster Hunter Wilds Nintendo Switch 2 port 'leaked' but fans want something else

A Nintendo Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds appears to have been leaked but gamers have said online they hope it doesn't come at the cost of something else they would prefer over it.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the hugely successful action role-playing game series from Capcom where players can team up or play solo and fight huge monsters.

Capcom recently released Title Update 4 for the game which brought a new monster, quests, fixes and more.

In the MonsterHunterLeaks Subreddit, one user shared datamined notes from the Title Update 4 code. Datamining is the process of digging through lots of information from game developers, such as code, to try and find out what could be new.

This datamine appeared to show a Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds is in the works, according to the code.

It's said there are two different key lines of code that has captured the attention of Nintendo fans, including one which says "nsw2UpgradeEdition" and another which says "NSW2.user".

Now another Redditor has done some "digging and found additional information".

The user shared more screenshots and further datamining to back up the claims a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds is mentioned in the game's code.

The Redditor also reposted claims the game will "run at 30fps in DLSS mode", that Graphics Mode is "higher than the PC's 'very low' preset" and that "in docked mode, Graphics Mode outputs at 1080p".

This was all discussed in the NintendoSwitch Subreddit but gamers have said they want to see a Switch 2 update for Monster Hunter Rise, which was developed specifically for the original Switch, prioritised over a Wilds Switch 2 port.

One said: "Would rather have a Rise Switch 2 update or just wait for a new Monster Hunter made for Switch 2."

"My only hope is that in spite of this, Rise will still get a Switch 2 upgrade," another agreed. "Also surprised that they'll port Wilds instead of World, which is much less demanding."

A third commented: "I will always sing the praises of the RE Engine for the Resident Evil series and Devil May Cry 5 due to how it works so well there. But for grand open world while numerous effects and other animations going off is where the cracks are glaring, such as Dragon's Dogma and this title. It would be a miracle for Capcom to get this at a stable 30fps with no severe resolution scaling drops or severe detail pop-in."

"This is going to be a disaster lol," declared a fourth.

And a fifth commented: "I hope this doesn't discount a new game by the Rise team I really like Rise."

A Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds has not been officially confirmed and remains rumour at this time.

