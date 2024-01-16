Amouranth has warning for women thinking of starting an OnlyFans page

Popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has seen success on OnlyFans but has said she would "never recommend" joining the subscription service to women as a practical stream of income.

The 30-year-old creator recently revealed she is one of the top 0.01 per cent of earners on the adult subscription site, as she earned nearly $1 million per month from September to December last year.

During a Kick stream, she listened to a fellow streamer discuss her achievement.

“Honestly man, f****** congratulations to Amouranth — you have tricked all these sad men, all these guys who don’t realize what free porn is into making you a very, very, very rich woman," the man said.

That's when Amouranth paused the clip and shared her reaction, “Bro, you don’t even know — you don’t even know the trick part. He doesn’t even know, I mean there’s multiple of them, he doesn’t even know.”

After resuming the video, the man went on to say: “I also want to point out, you know, we talk about s*** like this — this is like the extreme high example, right? She is according to this in the top 0.01 per cent of everyone on the website.

"The problem is 99 per cent of these girls on OnlyFans have seen Amouranth do this — make all this money — and they think they’re going to make the same money."

Amouranth accepts the Favorite Creator Site Star fan award during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He continued: “They think this is the same f****** cheat code activated for them. And they go sign up to do this, they’re on there showing their butts off now. Next thing you know, their mom, their dad, everyone knows. They’re getting fired from their jobs over it.”

To which Amouranth agreed that her OnlyFans income isn't a realistic picture of what women would averagely earn on the site and believes you only get the big bucks if you've already got a big social media following beforehand.

The average monthly income on OnlyFans is £150, The Sun reported.

She said: “That’s what I’m saying like I would never recommend girls to start an OnlyFans. Like do not, it’s not good for you, it only works if you’re already an established creator."

Since then Reddit users have praised Amouranth's realistic advice, as they described it as “wise” and “responsible” as they acknowledge how the platform is "so oversaturated".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.