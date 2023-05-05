Why has Amouranth been banned from Twitch?

Streamer Amouranth has been banned from Twitch in a surprise move from the site and everyone is asking why.

With 6.3 million followers, Amouranth has become one of the most successful female Twitch stars since she joined the platform in 2016.

But, on 4 May, she was unexpectedly hit with a ban from the streaming site, for the first time since 2021, and also banned from her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Anyone trying to access Amouranth’s Twitch page is met with the standard ban message that reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

No further information has been provided and, at the time of writing, no official reason for Amouranth’s surprise ban has been provided.

Amouranth has not gone live since 1 May and has not responded specifically to the ban, other than sharing a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption: “Hey?”

While the reason remains unclear, some fans have hypothesised that her recent clash with fellow streamer Adriana Chechik may have contributed to the ban.

It all unfolded last month when on 27 April, Adriana began to criticise Amouranth and her character on a live stream, saying that she has “no respect” for female streamers, among other critiques.

Amouranth responded to Chechik’s comments, writing in the comments on her YouTube channel: “I’ll challenge her in the [boxing] ring. Catch me outside, how about that?”

On Twitch, its guidelines state that attempts or threats of physical harm are not tolerated, whether or not they are perpetrated on the platform.

The company states: “Twitch enforces against certain severe offenses that occur off Twitch when committed by members of the Twitch community, up to an indefinite suspension on the first offense for some behaviors.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.