Amy Adams' 'Nightbitch' trailer is the wildest thing you'll see today

The trailer for Enchanted actress Amy Adams’ latest project Nightbitch has dropped, and needless to say the story about a stay-at-home mum who occasionally turns into a dog has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

While it’s not the first film to explore the concept of a person turning into a dog (Toy Story’s Tim Allen starred in a remake of The Shaggy Dog back in 2006), the upcoming release is based on Rachel Yoder’s 2021 debut novelwhich received critical acclaim for its exploration of motherhood.

The synopsis for the film explains: “As [Adams’ character’s] symptoms intensify, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret.

“Finally jolted to action after an impulsive and disastrous encounter with the family cat, she seeks a cure for her condition in a herbal multi-level marketing scheme; a group of mommies all inexplicably named Jen; and Wanda White, a mysterious academic specialising in ‘mythical ethnography’.”

The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday (September 3), ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend.

It sees Adams’ character contend with a very messy toddler, who later notices his mum is “fuzzy” as she becomes more and more like a canine – with pointed teeth, barking in public and digging up dirt in the garden all pointing to her turning into a dog.

Needless to say, many people have been taken aback by the premise:

Some who have read the source material have criticised the adaptation:

Nightbitch arrives in cinemas this December.

