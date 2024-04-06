Amy Adams' latest role in animalistic horror film is raising eyebrows

We’ve been blessed - or should that be, cursed - with some truly wild horror film ideas in recent years, from turning childhood favourites such as Winnie the Pooh and Steamboat Willie into murderous monsters (thanks to the characters entering the public domain), to making a swimming pool haunted.

Now, it’s been confirmed that a new horror movie is coming in December - all about a woman who becomes “increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine”.

Yes, really.

Starring Amy Adams of Enchanted and DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fame, Nightbitch is based on the 2021 book of the same name from Rachel Yoder, described on Yoder’s own website as “an outrageously original novel of ideas about art, power and womanhood wrapped in a satirical fairy tale”.

The blurb reads: “An ambitious mother puts her art career on hold to stay at home with her newborn son, but the experience does not match her imagination. Two years later, she steps into the bathroom for a break from her toddler's demands, only to discover a dense patch of hair on the back of her neck.

“In the mirror, her canines suddenly look sharper than she remembers. Her husband, who travels for work five days a week, casually dismisses her fears from faraway hotel rooms.

“As the mother's symptoms intensify, and her temptation to give into her new dog impulses peak, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret.”

The bizarre plot is therefore, quite literally, barking (sorry), and film fans aren’t sure what to make of it, with many comparing it to the American sitcom 30 Rock:

Varietyreports Nightbitch is scheduled for a 6 December release, if wanted to see it in cinemas.

