Amy Schumer appeared at this year's Met Gala but people were left unimpressed as they mocked the outfit she turned up in.
The comedian hit the famous carpet sporting a long-sleeved black gown by Gabriela Hearst which included a double-breasted blazer bodice and tassel details.
She accessorised the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, a casual hairstyle, along with black heels.
During an interview, the Trainwreck actress joked about how people were excitedly anticipating seeing her formal get-up.
"Everybody's always at home [asking] 'What is Amy going to wear this year?' They're on the edge of their seats," she quipped.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"When Gabriela Hearst says she's going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right? Am I right?"
The theme of this year's Met Gala is Gilded Glamour, and when asked what that meant to her, Schumer replied: "Um, a vibrator - you know what I’m gonna say - it’s ridiculous."
When asked what she was looking forward to about the event as she headed inside, Schumer answered: "I'm here for the drinks."
Let's just say Schumer's outfit wasn't well-received by the Twitter fashion police who roasted the comedian's outfit choice, with one describing her comedian as a "menace" for her attire.
#MetGala2022.#GildedGlamour \nAmy Schumer. Me.pic.twitter.com/o0MALqvbfR— \ud83e\ude7a Sassenach \ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83e\uddb1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83e\udd1d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83e\ude7a Sassenach \ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83e\uddb1\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83e\udd1d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1651531050
I also need to know why amy schumer keeps getting invited/showing up when she\u2019s made multiple publicized comments about how she hates the met gala\u2026 give me your seat girl i\u2019ll gladly take it— mina le (@mina le) 1651532387
TW: Jumpscare \n\nAmy Schumer continues to terrorize us as she arrives to this year\u2019s #METGalapic.twitter.com/U3vN77I68q— Affinity Magazine (@Affinity Magazine) 1651530765
we as a society need to stop inviting amy schumer to literally any eventhttps://twitter.com/filmupdates/status/1521256215010889730\u00a0\u2026— amelka (@amelka) 1651531637
Amy Schumer has arrived and we\u2019re hoping she leaves soon\n#MetGalapic.twitter.com/jlB3iO0XKj— \u0670 (@\u0670) 1651530473
amy schumer has been captured by NYPD at the 2022 met gala.pic.twitter.com/ZoNgTVJElg— \u30fb\uff9fspreading positivity \u2606 (@\u30fb\uff9fspreading positivity \u2606) 1651531630
someone needs to give amy schumer the wrong address for the next red carpet event like this is actually an act of violencepic.twitter.com/ZxQylLrJA2— paul rudd (@paul rudd) 1651542600
I fucking HATE everything about Amy Schumer\u2019s outfit #MetGalapic.twitter.com/RcX8QK5lvm— Rihanna is HAVING TWINS (@Rihanna is HAVING TWINS) 1651530936
Schumer who has attended the event before in 2016 and 2017, previously shared her dislike for the fashion event where she described it as a "punishment" back in 2016 during an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.
"It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation … I don’t like the farce,” Schumer told Stern. “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f***ing a**holes.”
Well, it looks like Twitter agrees.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.