Amy Schumer appeared at this year's Met Gala but people were left unimpressed as they mocked the outfit she turned up in.

The comedian hit the famous carpet sporting a long-sleeved black gown by Gabriela Hearst which included a double-breasted blazer bodice and tassel details.

She accessorised the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, a casual hairstyle, along with black heels.

During an interview, the Trainwreck actress joked about how people were excitedly anticipating seeing her formal get-up.

"Everybody's always at home [asking] 'What is Amy going to wear this year?' They're on the edge of their seats," she quipped.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"When Gabriela Hearst says she's going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right? Am I right?"

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Gilded Glamour, and when asked what that meant to her, Schumer replied: "Um, a vibrator - you know what I’m gonna say - it’s ridiculous."



When asked what she was looking forward to about the event as she headed inside, Schumer answered: "I'm here for the drinks."

Let's just say Schumer's outfit wasn't well-received by the Twitter fashion police who roasted the comedian's outfit choice, with one describing her comedian as a "menace" for her attire.





































Schumer who has attended the event before in 2016 and 2017, previously shared her dislike for the fashion event where she described it as a "punishment" back in 2016 during an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

"It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation … I don’t like the farce,” Schumer told Stern. “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f***ing a**holes.”

Well, it looks like Twitter agrees.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.