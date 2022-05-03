Amy Schumer is making a statement at the 2022 Met Gala by redirecting the attention from the glitz and glamour to the climate crisis and... her vibrator.

Schumer, 40, showed up alongside her guest and climate activist Xiye Bastida, 20, to bring attention to the world's climate crisis. Both Bastida and Schumer said they believe climate activists should be present in every space.

As the conversation turned toward fashion, Schumer had some candid answers for red carpet host, La La Anthony.

When asked what the theme, Gilded Glamour, meant to her Schumer responded, "Um, a vibrator."

"You know what I’m going to say, it’s ridiculous,” Schumer continued. "Everyone’s always at home [wondering] what is Amy going to wear this year," the comedian joked.

Wearing a double-breasted black Gabriela Hearst suit paired with sunglasses, Schumer said she attended the event "for the drinks."

The 40-year-old comedian has previously spoken out about the Met Gala. In 2019, Schumer told Howard Stern attending the event was a "punishment".

On social media, people found Schumer's responses relatable.



"Two important things I learned from [Amy Schumer] at red carpet Met Gala 2022: * Vibrator * Drinks," Ayydé said.

Others found Schumer's response slightly rude.

"Amy schumer really had to mention her vibrator at the Met Gala today," one person wrote on Twitter.

"AMY SCHUMER???? ‘what does gilded glamour mean to you?’ ‘a vibrator’ GIRL- SO UNFUNNY AND ZERO CLASS. kick her out i’m serious," another person commented.

