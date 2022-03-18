One of the most significant dates in the fashion industry's diary, the Met Gala, will return this May.

Vogue has today (18th March) announced everything you need to know about the 2022 soirée.

Judging by last year's event, it will undoubtedly be one to watch: From Kim Kardashian's notorious "death eater" bodysuit, AOC's controversial political statement, all the way to Nicki Minaj's bizarre excuse for not attending.

This year's theme will follow on from 2021's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

"In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be part two of an exhibit from the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the annual event is held.

What is this year's theme?

Vogue said it will focus on the "tenets of American style" and embrace "anonymous and unsung heroes of US design."

Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Costume Institute, said: "What's exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history,"

"So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women."





Who will be hosting the event?

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host this year's Met Gala.

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will return to take up their role as honorary chairs for the evening.

The museum has also partnered with notable film directors to accompany the exhibit, including King, Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese and last year's Oscar winner Chloé Zhao to create "cinematic vignettes".





When is the Met Gala?

The gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.

The event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.





