On Thursday night's episode of 360 with Anderson Cooper, the host shared an exciting announcement - before walking off the show to take a week-long leave.

Cooper announced he and his co-parenting partner, Benjamin Maisani, had welcomed their second baby together at the top of the show. "Good evening, there's a lot to get to tonight but I wanted to start off with some good news which also happens to be personal," Cooper said.

The journalist revealed that his 22-month-old son, Wyatt, had become a big brother. "This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper he was 6.8 pounds at birth and he's healthy and happy," Cooper said.

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani welcome son Sebastian Anderson Cooper 360 / Twitter

Cooper thanked the surrogate who carried and birthed his son then announced he would be taking a short parental leave from CNN to take care of his new son.



“I will be taking off the rest of this week and next week as well, and thankfully the rest of this show to spend time with my kids,” Cooper said. “I wish you all good thoughts and happy days.”

The host then handed the show over to anchor, John Berman who will be filling in for the next two weeks.

