We’ve heard a lot of s*** being talked about in the news recently – mostly about the long-haul flight which was forced to turn around after experiencing a "biohazard issue" from a passenger who "had diarrhoea all the way through."

It sounds like a nightmare of epic proportions, and it’s reminded us of an incredibly disgusting - but nonetheless memorable - story about wrestling legend Andre the Giant which, despite ourselves, we couldn’t help but return to.

It was previously revealed that Andre, who stood a staggering 7.35ft tall, once did the “world’s biggest poo” on a flight which left guests repulsed.

The late wrestling star was taking a trip from Tokyo to the US on a Boeing 747 when the alleged incident happened.

The Frenchman headed to his seat after rushing through the airport, meaning he urgently needed the toilet after the flight took off.

Safe to say, the results were appalling for all on board.

Creative Commons

Fellow wrestler Brutus Beefcake spoke about the flight and told Wrestling Shoot Interviews: “I’ve never heard anything like it. The sounds that are coming out of there.

“The smell that started coming forward, the back of the plane had a lot of people. There were people falling out of their seats and into the aisles.

“Gagging, puking, crying, screaming, and we were all falling on the floor laughing ourselves sick. I couldn’t breathe. He must have half filled-up a garbage bag full of s***.”

How could it be so bad? Well, according to Brutus, Andre used to “eat 20 pounds of food per city, and so would s*** 20 pounds”.

Andre the Giant, real name André René Roussimoff, was one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time. Known as the “eighth wonder of the world”, he died at the age of 46 in 1993.

It comes after a Delta flight on 2 September between Atlanta and Barcelona headed back around an hour into the journey. In a post reshared to X/Twitter, LiveATC.com captured audio of the pilot explaining the situation.

"This is a biohazard issue," the pilot said. "We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the aeroplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings