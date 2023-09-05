A long-haul flight was forced to turn around after experiencing a "biohazard issue" from a passenger who "had diarrhoea all the way through."

The Delta flight DL194 between Atlanta and Barcelona was reportedly headed back around an hour into the journey.

In a post reshared to X/Twitter, LiveATC.com captured audio of the pilot explaining the situation.

"This is a biohazard issue," the pilot said. "We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the aeroplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

The post was inundated with responses, with some claiming to have been on the flight.

"My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad," one person alleged. "It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2:30 am."



Another added: "Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in. Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along the attendants and the pilots."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "And so I'm left with a question... How much s*** does it take to turn a A350 around?"

In a statement to Insider, Delta confirmed a "medical issue" on board.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

Indy100 reached out to Delta for further comment.

