Andrew Tate tried to troll Amanda Holden and everyone pointed out the hypocrisy

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate attempted to troll Amanda Holden but everyone pointed out his hypocrisy.

The bizarre crossover unfolded after Holden posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini and standing under an outdoor shower.

Holden shared the image on Twitter along with the caption: “Good morning.”

Tate, who is currently charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women, responded to her tweet suggesting she is somehow unqualified to post content like that.

He wrote: “You are a wife and a mother and you’re far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”

But it wasn’t long before people pointed out Tate’s hypocrisy, as he regularly posts shirtless pictures, and criticised his misogynistic comment.

One person commented: “This take would've been fine if it wasn't for your hypocrisy, considering you're a bald 40-year-old charged for human trafficking and rape, while still posting shirtless pics of yourself on social media, touch some grass, Tate.”









Another said: “You’re a 36 yr old Dad that eats his tea topless with his mates whilst under house arrest on charges of rape, human trafficking & forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women, I’m thinking you’re deffo not in the best position to preach on righteousness here fella!”

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania where he faces serious charges of sexual exploitation along with his brother Tristan and two other associates.

