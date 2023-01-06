Andrew Tate's pal Adin Ross reveals how kickboxer's arrest has affected him

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross revealed how the current investigation surrounding his pal Andrew Tate has made him feel.

On 29 December, Tate, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested by Romanian authorities due to alleged human trafficking, rape, and creating an organised crime group.

They are still in custody and will be for at least 30 days.

The former kickboxer's arrest became one of the most wildly talked-about topics to hit the internet.

He gained notoriety in mid-2022 after his misogynistic comments about women sparked debate.

Tate's antics even caused chatter about potential boxing matches with Logan Paul and KSI.

In the midst of this time in the spotlight, Tate encountered Ross, a prominent Twitch streamer.

Dexerto reports that the two got together for a viral collaboration later that year, and they seemed to get along.

In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, Ross shared how the situation has affected him and spoke on the "genuine bond" he formed with the controversial content creator when "no cameras" are on.

"We text and stuff, we'd call. Like I said, I had a genuine bond of friendship with him, and people don't really understand that this all happening actually affects me because it's like, that's my friend," he said.

Ross also said Tate and his brother "care" about him and would give him advice.

"They wanna see me take this journey.

"That's why I'm so motivated too they kind of like passed the [baton] to me, and they want to see me take this s*** and evolve into something that is, like I said, the best version myself," he said.

Still, Ross and the co-hosts made it apparent that they want to wait to see what happens in Tate's investigation before making a final judgment about him.

Check out the video clip below.

