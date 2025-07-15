Every right-wing commentator who has turned on Trump over Epstein Files controversy

Donald Trump is facing one of his most difficult times as president following backlash against his administration’s handling of the Epstein Files – and some of the most vocal right-wing voices and conservative commentators in the US have begun to turn against him as a result.

The administration is being criticised for its handling of documents related to the sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, after Bondi told Fox News in February that Epstein’s “client list” was on her desk to review, only for a Department of Justice memo leaked this month to claim there was no such list after all.

Many people have now criticised the fact the list has not been released, after the president’s Truth Social post calling for the MAGA base to let it go and leave attorney general Pam Bondi alone.

These are all the right wing commentators and conservative voices who have turned against Trump over the situation.

Nick Fuentes

Fuentes, a white supremacist who has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, posted to say: “So now Trump is claiming the Epstein files are a Democrat hoax? Lol. MAGA is dead. Good riddance.”

Mike Cernovich

“No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump. This will be part of your legacy. There’s still time to change it!” the right-wing influencer known as “Cernovich” on X, told Trump.

Evan Kilgore

MAGA influencer Evan Kilgore commented, ”I feel totally betrayed. Who else? and then wrote: ”RIP to Donald Trump’s legacy.”

Liz Wheeler

Liz Wheeler, a conservative political commentator, said: “Trump is massively misreading his base on this one. It could cost him the midterms.”

Benny Johnson

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson said on a podcast over the weekend: “This is how things go from bad to worse. It just went thermonuclear with President Trump taking a side in the epic battle royale between Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi.”

InfoWars host Alex Jones

Alex Jones voiced his criticism on Twitter/X, in a thread with Elon Musk.

Responding to a post from Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who said Trump’s rant was “in the running for worst post ever made”, Musk tweeted: “Seriously.

“He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised.”

InfoWars host Jones then shared his thoughts in response to Musk, writing that “it all needs to be released fast”.

“Watching Trump self-harm is extraordinarily dangerous for the nation and the world,” he added.

