Gym 'bans women over the age of 24' sparking viral debate

Gym etiquette has long been up for debate, but now it's one gym itself that has been put in the firing line, after viral leaked texts suggested it would be banning women over the age of 24 during peak hours. Yikes.

The messages were shared on UK-based parenting forum, Mumsnet, with the 36-year-old poster "writing: Am I being unreasonable to think this is unfair?", alongside a series of screenshots.

"We are writing to inform you of upcoming changes to our Ladies Gym sessions", the message from the unknown gym reads. "Starting from Monday 30th June 2025, the gym will be reserved exclusively for females aged 12-24 years during the following times: Monday-Friday 4:00-7:00pm."

The text went on to explain that the new rules were "in response to feedback" that younger, female members needed a "dedicated, comfortable space during peak after-school and early evening hours".

The post has since racked up over 270 responses, with 93 per cent of other users voting in a poll that they agreed with the poster of the message.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous! Why women of a certain age!? I’d feel furious, OP,” one person responded, with the original poster suggesting she'd be cancelling her membership as a result.

“I suspect there is some insufferable person in charge who wants a young, hip and happening vibe, so isn’t bothered about losing boring old middle-aged women,” suggested another.

"I wonder if they’re trying to attract the influencer type crowd for some free marketing", another wrote.

However, others leapt to the defence of the gym in question.

"It's a private business and it can largely do what it wants", someone chimed in.

"I can think of a number of grounds. One would be over 50s who might find it intimidating to go to a gym with younger people (obviously not all over 50s before the Mumsnet lifters come at me)", one comment began.

"Another is young women who would avoid gyms either because they don't want to be chatted up or because they are self-conscious getting sweaty in front of women they perceive as older and more self-confident."

The commenter concluded: "If the gym can identify a legitimate aim - and they have done, 'to better cater to our younger female members who require a dedicated, comfortable space during peak after-school and early evening hours' - then they are free to do it, and other users are free to cancel their memberships."

Meanwhile, some users are now even trying to decipher whether the decision crosses into discrimination boundaries, with age being a protected characteristic in some circumstances.

Who do you think is in the right?

